OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €30.00 ($31.91) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OVHFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of OVH Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTC:OVHFF remained flat at $$22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. OVH Groupe has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

