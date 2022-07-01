Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OXBR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.