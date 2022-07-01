Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OXBR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
