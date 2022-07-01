P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 18,000 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Shell accounts for about 1.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $12,500,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 198,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,063. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

