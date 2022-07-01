Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,720 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $147,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $154.35. 4,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,497. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

