Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

