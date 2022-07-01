Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 127.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $175.32. 55,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

