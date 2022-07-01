Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.