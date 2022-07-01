Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

