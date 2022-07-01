Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,245 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.