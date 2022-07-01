Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,648. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.24. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

