Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $394.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

