Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $14,396,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $157.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

