Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

