Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,547 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.