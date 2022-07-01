Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.64 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.