Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $83.15 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

