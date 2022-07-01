Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,664 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

