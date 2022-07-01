Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

