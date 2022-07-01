Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

