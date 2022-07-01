Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,468,014 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

