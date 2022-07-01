Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 1.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 210,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 843,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several brokerages have commented on PTHRF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

