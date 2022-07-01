Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Park National comprises about 8.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned about 8.64% of Park National worth $170,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Park National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. 44,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,339. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

