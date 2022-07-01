Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 166 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $217.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

