Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Vale stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

