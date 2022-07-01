Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.