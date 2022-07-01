Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 238,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.34 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

