Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 1.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

PSQ opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

