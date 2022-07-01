Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 585 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

