Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the May 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTTA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

