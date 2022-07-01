Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $115.34. 26,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

