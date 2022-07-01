PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 77.7% in June

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 17,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,404. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,007.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

