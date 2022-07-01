Peony Price Hits $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $35,809.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 281,418,330 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

