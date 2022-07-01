PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price Down 12.1%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 141,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 141,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on PepGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

