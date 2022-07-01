PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,361. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

