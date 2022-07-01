Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the May 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 301,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,180. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.