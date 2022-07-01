PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 112.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,503 shares of company stock worth $777,678.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

