PetroDollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $516,109.41 and $14.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,641.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

