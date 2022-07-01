Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading Up 6.9%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 971,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,151,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

