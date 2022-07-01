Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 65.3% in June

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,422. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

