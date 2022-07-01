Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

