PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PHXHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

