PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 79,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.