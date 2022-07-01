PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 79,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 487,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 127,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

