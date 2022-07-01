Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

