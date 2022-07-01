Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.