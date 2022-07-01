Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 366 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

