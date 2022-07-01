Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.