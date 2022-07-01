Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 707.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 42,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

