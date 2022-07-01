Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

