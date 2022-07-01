Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,569 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.