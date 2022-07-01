Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

